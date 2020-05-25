13-year-old boy graduates with 4 associates degrees

LA MIRADA, Calif. (WSVN) — Graduating with multiple degrees is already a feat but graduating with multiple degrees at the age of 13 is almost unheard of.

However, according to KABC, 13-year-old Jack Rico rose to the task.

Rico, a student at Fullerton College in California, is graduating with four associate’s degrees. He is the youngest graduate in the school’s history.

Jack started in college when he was only 11 years old, and he plans to further his education at the University of Nevada, where he will purse a bachelor’s degree in history.

Jack said he doesn’t know what he wants to do with his degrees just yet.

“Well, I mean, I’m 13, so I don’t want to rush everything,” he said. “I’m still trying to figure it out, but I just want to focus on learning right now. That’s what I love to do.”

When he isn’t studying, Jack said he enjoys playing video games like other children his age.

