NEAR CANCUN, Mexico (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew stopped 13 Cuban migrants off the coast of Mexico.

The crew on Thursday rescued the migrants, who were on a disabled boat near Cancun.

Officials said the migrants had departed from the island nation just days before.

The migrants have since been taken back to Cuba.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.