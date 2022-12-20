(WSVN) - A horse in a small Wisconsin town recovering from hypothermia, after surviving a frozen rescue.

The 1,200-pound mustang wandered nearly six miles from his home falling through thin ice.

Rescuers used rope and nylon straps to pull the horse out.

“We were able to see him bobbing and struggling,” said D.J. Ryan. “It was just calling a bunch of mutual friends and horse people around the area and i knew someone was going to know someone who had a warm safe place we could house if it was successful and it was. “

The horse is now recuperating at the vet.

The rescuers gave him a new name, Jack, like the character from Titanic played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

