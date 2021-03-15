12-year-old girl to begin college, hopes to work for NASA

TEMPE, Ariz. (WSVN) — A child prodigy is about to begin her college career before she even enters her teenage years.

At only 12 years old, Alena Wicker set to begin a double major in astronomical and planetary science and chemistry at Arizona State University.

According to KPNX, the pre-teen finished high school this year after completing her homeschool classes. She is now set to begin taking classes at ASU in the summer.

“I always dreamed of being an engineer because throughout my life I liked the building,” Alena said.

Alena said her ultimate goal is to work for NASA. If all goes well, she hopes to graduate college by the time she is 16 and to work for the organization shortly afterward.

“I’ll be driving in one of those future space mobiles by the time that I graduate college,” she said.

While she works towards her dream of being a NASA engineer, Alena has in the meanwhile began a podcast. For more information, click here.

