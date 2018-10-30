12-year-old girl killed while chasing after her dog to be buried with her beloved pet

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSVN) — A 12-year-old girl in Virginia was fatally struck by a car while chasing her dog after the pup ran into the street.

Jennarae Goodbar’s family says she will be buried with her beloved pet, who also died in the crash.

According to WTVR, the sixth grader was outside of her home to train her dog named Cash. But when the dog suddenly ran onto the road, the 12-year-old chased after her to try to catch her.

That’s when a driver who was unable to stop in time hit both Goodbar and the dog, WFXR reports.

“On day of service [Cash] will be placed in there with [Jennarae] and be buried together,” the girl’s mother Donna Jean Stuples said. “She bought her with her own cash. It was her baby.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses. Goodbar’s service is set for Saturday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.