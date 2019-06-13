12-year-old girl creates teddy bear cover for children’s hospital IV drips

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WSVN) — A 12-year-old girl has come up with a creative way to make children in the hospital a bit more comfortable.

Ella Casana was diagnosed with Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia Purpura, a condition that requires her to get IV fluids every eight weeks.

“When I had my first infusion, I was surprised and a little bit intimidated by the look of the amount of tubing and medical equipment on my IV pole,” Ella said on her website. “As I saw more and more children experiencing the same feelings, I became more interested in creating a friendlier experience for young IV patients, so I created Medi Teddy.”

The product is a teddy bear-shaped cover for IV drips.

Aimed at making child patients feel more comfortable, the Medi Teddy hides the fluids in the IV drop while holding the pouch in a mesh covering that allows doctors and nurses to monitor fluid levels.

“From the front, the child sees a friendly face and not the bag of medication, blood product or IV fluid being infused,” the website reads.

Ella has set up a GoFundMe to raise money to continue designing Medi Teddys for children in hospitals. To donate, click here.

For more information on the Medi Teddy, click here.

