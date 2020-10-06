12-year-old Georgia boy begins second year of college, majoring in aerospace engineering

MARIETTA, Ga. (WSVN) — A 12-year-old Georgia boy is on track to finish college before he learns how to drive.

According to Fox 5, Caleb Anderson, 12, recently started his second year at Chattahoochee Technical College in Marietta, Georgia. His major is aerospace engineering.

Caleb’s parents decided to enroll him in college when he felt he wasn’t being challenged at school.

“Kids, they have a lot of innate potential, so let’s foster that. You really don’t know unless you expose them to different things,” said Kobi Anderson, Caleb’s father.

“I always wanted to be an astronaut. I wanted to go to space and explore, study,” Caleb said.

His parents say from a very young age they knew Caleb was gifted. After graduation, Caleb plans to get his bachelor’s degree, and then ultimately get into MIT.

He also wants to get an internship with Elon Musk.

