NEW YORK (WCBS, WLNY) — It was practically the plot to “Home Alone.”

A quick-thinking 12-year-old boy on Long Island stopped a burglar who broke into his home on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Tristen Taylor was inside his home on Eagle Avenue in Medford when he heard glass break in the kitchen and then someone moving around, according to police.

“I said, ‘I have to get out the house, the quickest way possible,'” Taylor said.

So the seventh grader hopped out of his bedroom window. Not long after, he spotted the man inside his home so he hid behind his garage and called police.

“I was on the phone with them, waiting for them to get here,” Taylor said.

Officers responded within three minutes and said they captured the alleged thief, identified as Christian Garcia, a 53-year-old homeless man, red-handed. Police said the suspect broke a kitchen window to get into the home.

Garcia, who now faces burglary and possession of burglary tools charges, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Central Islip on Wednesday.

The boy’s family credited movies he’s seen plus good instincts for the positive outcome.

“We were very proud that he was able to keep his composure and call the police as quickly as he did. Without even thinking about it, he automatically called 911,” said Timothea Taylor, the boy’s grandmother.

Tristen Taylor is also a hero to neighbors.

“I would hope my son would have done the same thing. When someone is breaking into the house, caution is to get out and call the police,” Mike Campanella said. “You just have to be brave and call them.”

Anyone with additional information about the alleged burglary is asked to call Suffolk County police at 631-854-8652.

