12-year-old boy accused of holding up gas station at gunpoint before fleeing on skateboard

STOCKTON, Calif. (WSVN) — Police in northern California arrested a surprisingly young suspect who is accused of holding up a gas station at gunpoint.

Stockton Police said the suspected armed robber is only 12 years old.

Arco employee James Ratto said the child held a gun to his co-worker’s face, demanding money from the female clerk in her 50s.

“She just screamed for our coworker,” Ratto told Fox 40. “The kid got frightened, I’m assuming, and ran off.”

Surveillance cameras throughout the store captured the young robber in action, showing the boy wearing a gray hoodie, black and white backpack, and using a purple bandana to cover his face.

Police said several Crimestoppers tips led them to the suspect, who was arrested Thursday morning at his middle school.

