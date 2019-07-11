12-year-old boy gives shelter animals bow ties to help them get adopted

(WSVN) - A young boy from New Jersey is helping shelter animals look good to get adopted.

Twelve-year-old Darius Brown, the CEO of Beaux and Paws, makes bow ties by hand for shelter animals in an effort to help them find forever homes.

Photos of dogs and cats wearing the bow ties have gathered attention on social media.

With every purchase of a bow tie, Darius makes a donation to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Darius has created a GoFundMe to help raise money for his mission. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.