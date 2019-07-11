12-year-old boy gives shelter animals bow ties to help them get adopted

(WSVN) - A young boy from New Jersey is helping shelter animals look good to get adopted.
Twelve-year-old Darius Brown, the CEO of Beaux and Paws, makes bow ties by hand for shelter animals in an effort to help them find forever homes.
Meet some of my new Furry Friends wearing their 4th of July Bow tie handmade by me! They look PAW-some!!!! Swipe left👈🏽 . 1st pic – Walter 2nd pic Top L-R: Callan & Quinn Middle L-R: Rico & Geist Bottom L-R: Bogart & Rowdy 3rd pic – Jude . . . . #dapperdog #divadog #debonairdog #dogmodel #4thofjulydogs #4thofjuly #keepdogssafe #bowtie #dogs #dogsofinstagram #designer #fashion #dogfashion #beauxandpaws #sirdariusbrown #fureverhome #foreverhome #fosterdog #ilovedogs #pawsomemission #sirdariusbrown
Photos of dogs and cats wearing the bow ties have gathered attention on social media.
With every purchase of a bow tie, Darius makes a donation to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Darius has created a GoFundMe to help raise money for his mission. To donate, click here.
