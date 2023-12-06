(WSVN) - Publix has announced the recipients of the 2023 George W. Jenkins Award and the 2023 President’s Award.

The George W. Jenkins Award, named after the company’s founder, is given out in recognition of ”leadership, perpetuate the Publix culture and demonstrate commitment to his ideals,” according to a company statement.

The recipients of this year’s award were:

Atlanta Division: Store Manager Joy Daniell, #1409, Florence, Ala.

Charlotte Division: Store Manager Josh Stubblefield, #1846, Louisville, Ky.

Jacksonville Division: Store Manager Wes Oliver, #716, St. Johns

Lakeland Division: Store Manager Denise Peterson, #426, Fort Myers

Miami Division: Store Manager Carlos Fonseca, #127, Miami

Support: Senior Director of Accounting Ken Stanger

The 2023 President’s Award, given to employees who are committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace, were awarded to the following employees:

Atlanta Division: District Manager Sean Franklin

Charlotte Division: District Manager Vicki Parker

Jacksonville Division: District Manager Abe Gonzalez

Lakeland Division: District Manager April Young

Miami Division: District Manager Lillian Cook

Support: Senior Director of Pharmacy Administration Katie Scanlon

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.