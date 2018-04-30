NEAR PUERTO RICO (WSVN) — The U.S. Coast Guard stopped a group of migrants off the coast of Puerto Rico.

A Coast Guard aircraft spotted the 12 Dominican nationals floating in a 14-foot makeshift boat about 51 nautical miles northwest of Desecheo Island, Friday afternoon.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier interdicted the migrants in Mona Passage waters.

All of them were safely recovered from that vessel before they were repatriated on Sunday.

