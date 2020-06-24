$118.3 million worth of cocaine seized by U.S. Coast Guard crews

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded thousands of pounds of cocaine at Port Everglades, Tuesday.

.@USCG Cutter Vigilant (WMEC-617) crew seized a total of 122 bales of cocaine, Monday, in back-to-back interdictions of go-fast vessels just off the coast of Limon, Costa Rica. More here: https://t.co/9jHqH1gnHd pic.twitter.com/Hp1DXlKlCe — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 20, 2020

The haul of approximately 6,800 pounds of cocaine, was seized off the coast of Costa Rica in back-to-back interdictions of go-fast vessels.

The haul was seized by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant and is worth an estimated $118.3 million.

Crews also apprehended nine people during the interdictions.

