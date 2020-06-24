$118.3 million worth of cocaine seized by U.S. Coast Guard crews

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded thousands of pounds of cocaine at Port Everglades, Tuesday.
The haul of approximately 6,800 pounds of cocaine, was seized off the coast of Costa Rica in back-to-back interdictions of go-fast vessels.
The haul was seized by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Vigilant and is worth an estimated $118.3 million.
Crews also apprehended nine people during the interdictions.
