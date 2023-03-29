AURORA, Colo. (WSVN) – A boy battling terminal brain and spine cancer for half of his life accomplished another milestone Monday when he was sworn in by the Aurora Police Department.

Officer Devarjaye Daniel, 11, repeated the oath word for word as he held his right hand up.

His ultimate goal is to be sworn in by 758 agencies across the country and according to his family, he is close to reaching that goal.

Devarjaye said he chose that number in honor of his friend Abigail Arias, who was sworn in as an honorary officer with badge number 758. She lost her cancer battle in 2019.

His father, Theodis, was present at the ceremony as his son promised to protect and serve others. The two have been on the road raising awareness about children battling cancer while meeting with law enforcement agencies.

