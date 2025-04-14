FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An 11-year-old Palestinian girl touched down in South Florida to undergo treatment for an injury she suffered in Gaza.

Sixty-five hundred miles and a world away from her war-torn home in the Middle East, Lana landed to cheers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Sunday.

The child came to South Florida to receive a prosthetic leg.

Surrounded in her wheelchair by stuffed animals, flowers and a Palestinian flag, she’s the first injured child from Gaza to arrive in South Florida for treatment.

Her arrival was made possible by HEAL Palestine, a nonprofit that provides medical assistance and relief to the most vulnerable in areas of conflict: children.

“Lana just got lucky with South Florida HEAL, through Hanger Clinic agreeing to treat her,” said Dunia Ibrahim, a volunteer with HEAL Palestine.

It has been two and a half years since Hamas coordinated terror attacks in Israel, killing more than 1,200 people. Two hundred and 40 more more were taken hostage.

For those in Gaza, it’s a different kind of pain. Of the 50,000 people killed, according to the Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health, the United Nations said 100 children have been killed or injured every day since the ceasefire ended on March 18.

Early Sunday morning, a strike from the Israeli Defense Forces hit a part of Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, the last functioning hospital in Gaza City, where medical staffers are already short on medical supplies and safe spaces to save lives.

A spokesperson for the IDF said they targeted the facility because, “The complex was used by the terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF forces and citizens of the State of Israel.”

Dr. Samer Attar with the Palestinian American Brigade said the hospital is now non-functional.

“There was a bomb that hit the emergency department, destroyed the emergency room, the blood bank, the laboratory, and we still have a lot of patients here,” he said. “There were some people that were injured, a number of patients were transferred out. There’s still a lot of patients, a lot of women and children, open wounds, exposed bones.”

Lana is one of four children sponsored by the nonprofit humanitarian organization.

They all landed in Detroit, Michigan. Two of them will be treated there, and one will head to Kentucky.

Lana and the rest are getting a second chance, thanks to the work of volunteers.

“We are here for the children of Gaza. We are here to help them in any way, shape or form and to let them know that the world has not forgotten about them,” said Ibrahim. “Even if it seems like the world leaders have, the people have not.”

There are currently 30 children from Gaza sponsored by HEAL Palestine who are being treated in the U.S.

