11-year-old invents backpack to help stop school bullying

ATLANTA (WSVN) — An 11-year-old boy has invented a backpack that is meant to help bring an end to bullying in schools.

Makai Samuels-Paige told Fox 5 he was one of many students who has experienced bullying. The young inventor said he was bade fun of for his height and was physically bullied in some instances.

“I’m not one of the tallest sixth-graders,” said Samuels-Paige. “I’m one of the shorter ones, so when I get picked on, it just makes me feel like I’m nothing, and I wanted to change that.”

So Makai created the “Anti-Bullying Backpack.”

The device is equipped with two cameras, WiFi, GPS and a walkie-talkie system that alerts parents when a recording starts.

“Maybe when somebody’s bullying me, I just point to the camera like, ‘Back off,” Makai told Fox 5. “With the bully backpack, don’t fight back, you’ve got your proof right here.”

Makai has patented the design and he hopes to begin producing it soon. He is currently searching for investors to assist with the process.

Makai has created other inventions, such as his own hovercraft and a remote-controlled lawnmower. He said he is working on something involving a jet ski, and while he can’t say what it is, he told Fox 5 that it will save lives.

