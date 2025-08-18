TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. (WSVN) — A frightening fall turned into a miracle for a boy in Massachusetts.

The 5-year-old victim, John Jack Bissias was playing outside Friday in Tyngsborough, located north of Boston, when the cover of a neighbor’s well gave way, sending him 30 feet down.

His mother, Kathleen Freeman, heard his screams and ran for help, panicked as she looked into the well.

Julia Fischer, an 11-year-old neighbor, heard the cries and jumped into action.

“I just looked around me, and I see the ladder. I was like, ‘Should I just go grab that?'” said Fischer.

“She just went and grabbed the ladder herself and put it in the well, and we held it with her father,” said Freeman.

“She put down the ladder,” said Bissias.

“And then what’d you do?” asked a reporter.

“Climbed out,” said Bissias.

The boy walked away with just a few scratches. His family says they’re incredibly grateful, calling their young neighbor a hero.

