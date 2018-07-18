11-year-old boy suspected of intentionally killing three family pets

RHODES, Iowa (WSVN) — Investigators in Iowa say an 11-year-old boy is suspected of intentionally killing three pets by injecting them with insulin.

According to KCCI, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office believe the boy killed two dogs and one cat with his mother’s insulin prescription. The sheriff said the child will likely be charged this week.

The child’s mother called 911 last Thursday, telling the dispatcher she needed help with her son, who was acting erratically.

Deputies who responded to the home noticed the family’s pets were barely breathing, KCRG reports, and called an animal rescue organization to help.

The dogs and cat were rushed to an animal hospital, but all three died the next day, Diamond in the Ruff Rescue says.

“For these animals to be injected with lethal doses of anything, whether it be insulin or any other kind of medicine, is just beyond comprehension,” animal rescuer Austin Gillis told KCCI.

Investigators said the child’s mother had recently filled her insulin prescription. Three empty vials were found near the animals; each vial would have contained a 30-day supply of insulin, police told the station.

