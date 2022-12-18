HONOLULU (AP) — Eleven people on a flight to Hawaii suffered serious injuries after the plane encountered severe turbulence about 30 minutes before landing, an emergency response agency said Sunday.

A statement from Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the call came in shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday. The statement said that responders treated 36 patients. Of those, 20 patients were transported for further medical treatment. Eleven people were in serious condition and nine were in stable condition, the agency said in the statement.

The flight was traveling to Honolulu from Phoenix, Arizona.

