NEW YORK (WSVN) — An 11-month-old boy has died after being burned by steam from an apartment radiator in Brooklyn, New York.

Police said steam filled the apartment room where the baby was found unconscious, Friday morning. The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators described the source of the steam as a radiator, possibly with a broken pipe.

Nearby residents said a baby dying suddenly and shockingly is difficult to process.

“One family. That child is part of our family. That’s why I’m heartbroken,” said one neighbor.

Relatives were seen leaving the building with bags not long after a partial “Vacate” order was posted on the front door.

Off camera, relatives also spoke with the landlord and super, and they said the heating seems to appear to be working properly.

City Buildings Department investigators said that prior to the incident, there were no recent complaints or Department of Building-issued violations recorded at the property.

“I see them every day, almost, and I know that they had a newborn baby. It’s horrible.” said a neighbor.

DOB inspectors said they found a laundry room that had been illegally constructed in the building’s basement.

Investigators said they are focusing on the safety of the steam heat for this building.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.