(CNN) — An outbreak of listeria infections linked with frozen supplemental shakes has made at least 38 people ill in 21 states, with 37 hospitalizations and 11 deaths, the US Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

The illnesses have been linked with some Sysco Imperial and Lyons ReadyCare products that were distributed to food service customers such as hospitals and long-term care facilities, the agency said.

The outbreak includes cases dating to 2018 but remains ongoing, with 20 of the cases reported in 2024 and 2025, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The FDA says it is continuing to investigate the outbreak.

Sysco said in a statement Friday that it has recalled the supplemental shakes, notified customers and halted purchases of other products supplied by Lyons Magnus from a Prairie Farms Dairy facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

“Sysco expresses our most sincere condolences with those affected by this outbreak and their families,” the company said. “Food safety is and will continue to be our top priority, and our focus will always be on improving these programs that protect our customers and our communities from foodborne illnesses.”

Listeria, a type of bacteria, is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the US, killing about 260 people a year.

Symptoms may start days or weeks after consuming the bacteria and can include fever, muscle aches and fatigue. An infection can also cause a stiff neck, a headache, confusion or seizures. Those most at risk of severe outcomes are older adults, pregnant people and those with weakened immune systems.

Anyone who develops symptoms of listeria infection should get medical care right away. Most people won’t need treatment, but antibiotics may be needed in severe cases.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.