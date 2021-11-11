(WSVN) - Age is nothing but a number for this Lousiana runner.

At 105 years old, Julia Hawkins, appropriately nicknamed Hurricane, just set a world record in the 100-meter race at the Louisiana Senior Games.

Hawkins took up racing at 101 years old.

She said her training consists of maneuvering around her garden.

“Just stay healthy and keep running, and I’m gonna keep running as long as I can. I find it fun. I like doing it,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins is set to run in the National Senior Games in Fort Lauderdale in May.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.