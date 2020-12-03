102-year-old woman born during 1918 pandemic beats COVID for the second time

(WSVN) - A 102-year-old woman who was born during the 1918 pandemic has beat COVID-19 not once, but twice.

Angelina Friedman was born in 1918, at the height of the flu pandemic.

According to WPIX, throughout her life, she has survived cancer, internal bleeding and sepsis. In April, she beat COVID-19.

However, that was not Friedman’s only brush with the virus. She recently beat COVID-19 for the second time.

In late October, Friedman’s daughter, Joanne Merola received a call from her mother’s nursing home notifying her that Friedman tested positive for COVID-19 again.

“She had symptoms — fever, a dry cough,” Merola said. “They thought she might also have the flu.”

Merola said she got daily updates about her mother and by Nov. 17, she had received two negative tests.

Merola said she attributes her mother’s survival to “an iron will to live.”

“She’s not the oldest to survive COVID, but she may be the oldest to survive it twice,” she told WPIX.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.