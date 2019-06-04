101-year-old WWII vet commissions grandson at Air Force Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WSVN) — A World War II veteran made a special trip to share a special moment with his grandson.

Walter Kloc, 101, traveled from Amherst N.Y. to Colorado Springs to commission his grandson Joseph Kloc as he graduated from the US Air Force Academy.

“I’m so excited for him,” Joseph’s father, William Kloc, told WGRZ. “He’s fulfilling his dream and he was so excited that his grandfather, a World War II Air Force bombardier pilot, could come and commission him.”

The special moment was captured on camera and shared online by the U.S. Air Force Academy.

“This is what it’s all about,” the academy wrote on Facebook. “Walter received a standing ovation, and everyone in the room was gifted with a memory they’ll never forget.”

