101-year-old woman born during Spanish Flu pandemic recovers from COVID-19

(WSVN) - A woman has now successfully made it through two historic pandemics.

Joanne Merola told WPIX her mother, Angelina Friedman, was born during the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918 on a ship sailing from Italy to the United States.

Friedman grew up in Brooklyn and was one of 11 children.

Now, over 100 years later, after living through the Spanish flu pandemic, she came face to face with another: COVID-19.

According to WPIX, Friedman was taken to the hospital for a minor procedure on March 21. However, she tested positive for the virus, leading to her procedure being postponed.

She spent a week in the hospital before returning to her nursing home and isolating in her room. After running a fever on and off for several weeks, she tested negative for the virus on April 20.

Nurses told Friedman’s daughter that her mother was doing great.

“My mother is a survivor,” Merola told WPIX. “She survived miscarriages, internal bleeding and cancer.”

“She is not human,” Merola added. “She has superhuman DNA.”

