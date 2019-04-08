10-year-old boy ‘surfing’ on top of car being driven by parent run over after falling

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (WSVN) — A 10-year-old boy has been hospitalized after he was run over by a car.

According to police, the 10-year-old child was “surfing” on top of a car that was being driven by one of his parents.

Police said the boy then reportedly slipped and fell in front of the car, where he was then run over.

The child received major injuries and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

According to KERO, a friend of the family said the boy suffered two broken shoulders, a broken pelvis and fractured ribs among other injuries.

The family said they are expecting a lengthy recovery for the child.

