DENVER, Colo. (WSVN) — A family vacation in Cancun turned into a nightmare for the Armijo family when their son, Dillon, was attacked by a shark earlier this month. The family was enjoying their last day in Mexico on the beach when the shark came out of nowhere and bit Dillon’s leg.

According to Dillon’s mother, Abby Armijo, he and his brother were playing in knee-deep water when the shark attacked.

“We wanted to play on the beach,” said Dillon. “We wanted to swim and jump in the waves. Five minutes after that, a shark came into the wave.”

Dillon screamed in pain, and Abby saw his leg after the wave came down.

“In that wave, he just grabbed me and took away all my skin,” he said.

Abby said a man sitting nearby heard their screams and was able to help get him out of the water with the help of a lifeguard and Dillon’s big brother.

Dillon spent a few days in a hospital in Mexico before being airlifted back to Colorado, where he has been recovering at a children’s hospital.

“That was what has given him such a great outcome is being back here at home with some fantastic doctors,” said Abby.

He has undergone four surgeries and has a long road of physical therapy ahead of him, but his family is grateful for the support they have received from the community.

“We’ve gotten a lot of support since we got back home,” said Abby. “It’s nice to know that there is so many people here to help us out.”

Despite the ordeal, Dillon has remained strong, and his family is hopeful that he will make a full recovery. They are thankful for the doctors who have been taking care of him and for the support they have received from family, friends, and strangers alike.

The Armijo family’s story serves as a reminder of the dangers that can lurk in the waters, even in a popular vacation destination like Cancun. However, it also shows the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of community support in times of crisis.

