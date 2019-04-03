10 nurses all expecting at California hospital

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WSVN) — First it was a Maine Hospital. Then it was a Kansas elementary school. Now, it’s a California hospital.

According to KCRA, 10 nurses at a Sacramento hospital are all expecting at the same time.

The women all work in the Labor and Delivery unit. However, three other women who work on that floor are also pregnant, and three nurses on the labor and delivery team gave birth within the last few months.

Three of the nurses also share the same due date of June 4.

One of the nurses said management is prepared for the nurses to go on leave.

