MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of students at a Miami-Dade school went on a trip of a lifetime — one where they’d make memories at the White House and meet the president of the United States.

Ten senior students at Miami Carol City Senior High School headed to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on Tuesday.

“Something I never imagined was being able to go to Washington, D.C. and meet the president. Our leader, I am going to be in awe of the whole experience,” said student Keon Francis.

“No words can truly express how much of an amazing opportunity this is,” said Sophia Nodarse, another student. “Amazing, fantastic, great.”

The group witnessed history as President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden welcomed Australia’s prime minister and first lady to the White House.

Some already know what they want to say to the president given the chance.

“I would say I am very blessed to meet you, and I am glad God led me this way, so you could inspire my future,” Amelia Smith said.

“I aspire to be the president when I grow up and this trip means a lot to me, I want to ask the president, how did he get into office, how did he become president?” said Jaylen Chance.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in the U.S. on a diplomatic mission.

“The United States relationship with Australia is our most important,” Albanese said in a video posted on his official X account, formerly known as Twitter.

The prime minister has already met with companies and stopped by Arlington National Cemetary.

The Miami-Dade students will also participate in the official arrival of a head of state.

“We are about to insert a page into history for Miami Carol City Senior High School,” said the school’s principal, Dr. Bridget McKinney.

It’ll certainly be a memory for students to bring home and keep for years to come.

“This means a lot for our school and shows what we do behind the walls of Miami Carol City High,” said Smith.

The prime minister’s visit concludes with a state dinner on Wednesday night at the White House.

