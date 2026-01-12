EVERETT, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A driver was thrown from a car after a rollover crash on a residential street in Everett, Massachusetts, Sunday morning.

The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Glendale Street. Several buildings were hit and sustained damage from the crash.

Ring camera video showed the moment the car, a white sedan, was driving down Glendale Street before it hit a speed bump and spun out of control.

The car jumped the curb, hit a street sign and bounced off the corner of a home, and sent debris flying before it came to a rest on the front yard of a nearby home and sidewalk.

The impact from the car hitting the home sent sparks flying briefly into the air as the vehicle hit the home’s meter.

The driver was thrown out of the car’s driver-side window before he quickly recovered, stood to his feet and looked around.

The impact on the meter took out power in parts of the neighborhood and left over 10 people displaced and looking for temporary housing.

Inspectional services told residents that the stairs in two of the homes were deemed structurally unsafe. A third home impacted was also ruled unsafe due to damage from the crash.

No one, including the driver, was injured in the crash.

Perush Gernug lives in one of the homes that was damaged in the crash.

“I was sleeping right up there and heard a noise. Hit something and felt violently shook the whole house,” Gerung said. “I can’t believe someone survived it. The guy jumped out of the car as it finalized its movement across the street.”

The driver stayed at the scene and was given a citation, Everett police said. A complaint will be filed for motor vehicle infractions.

