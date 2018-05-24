1-year-old dies after adoptive father left her inside hot pickup truck

NASHVILLE (WSVN) — A 1-year-old girl has died after her adoptive father left her inside a hot pick-up truck in Nashville.
According to Metro Nashville Police, the girl’s mother found the infant inside the truck outside of their home. The child was then rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police said the father dropped a sibling off at daycare earlier and reportedly forgot the infant was still in her car seat after returning home.
Officers are now investigating.
It is unclear what kind of charges the father may face.
