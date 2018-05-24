1-year-old dies after adoptive father left her inside hot pickup truck

NASHVILLE (WSVN) — A 1-year-old girl has died after her adoptive father left her inside a hot pick-up truck in Nashville.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the girl’s mother found the infant inside the truck outside of their home. The child was then rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

BREAKING: 1-year-old girl dies after being left in a car seat all day in a pickup truck parked at the family's East Nashville home. Adoptive father reportedly forgot about the child after dropping off her sibling at daycare… pic.twitter.com/JKcYxSeVez — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 24, 2018

Police said the father dropped a sibling off at daycare earlier and reportedly forgot the infant was still in her car seat after returning home.

Officers are now investigating.

It is unclear what kind of charges the father may face.

Adoptive mother found the girl at Virginia Ave home this evening. She was pronounced deceased upon arrival at Vanderbilt Hospital. Investigation will continue through the night. pic.twitter.com/98ibqbMMB2 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 24, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.