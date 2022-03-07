(CNN) — One teen is dead and two remain hospitalized after a shooting outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school Monday, police said.

The victims at East High School included two boys and one girl, according to fire department spokesperson Ahman Douglass. They attended the school, Douglass said.

The gunfire appears to have come from a passing vehicle, police said.

The incident is at least the 13th shooting at an American campus with K-12 students in 2022, according to a CNN tally.

Police started getting calls around 2:48 p.m. CT (3:48 p.m. ET), said police Sgt. Paul Parizek. A news release from Des Moines police said officers received multiple calls reporting gunfire at the school and multiple injuries.

Upon arrival, police found the three students with gunshot injuries. All were taken to area hospitals.

Police detained potential suspects, Parizek said. No charges have been filed at this time, the release said.

The school went under lockdown, but students were later dismissed, according to a statement on Twitter from Des Moines Public Schools.

“Des Moines Police and DMPS public safety have given East High School the all clear. Students are dismissing on time,” the school district tweeted.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) of Kansas City is on scene providing assistance in the investigation, the agency tweeted.

