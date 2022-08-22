(CNN) — One person has died following multiple shootings in Midtown Atlanta, police department officials said in a news release.

Police said a suspect is in custody after the shootings at two locations Monday afternoon.

Officers initially responded to West Peachtree Street at about 1:45 p.m. ET to a report of someone hit by gunfire.

“Upon arrival, officers located two individuals who appeared to have been shot. One of the victims has died and the second was taken to the hospital for treatment,” officials said in the statement.

Authorities then received a call of a person shot on Peachtree Street. Atlanta Police said the last shot was apparently fired at 2:15 p.m..

The conditions of the wounded victims are unknown, police said.

Police officials said it “unclear what led to the shootings,” and they are continuing to piece together “the connection between the locations.”

Police are also working to determine whether the victims were targeted by the suspect or whether any of the victims were shot randomly, officials said.

