(CNN) — A police officer died and another was injured after a police helicopter crashed in southern California Saturday night, officials said.

The two officers were aboard the Huntington Beach Police Department’s helicopter “HB1” responding to a disturbance call when it crashed into the water in Newport Beach, Chief Eric Parra said in a news conference.

Officer Nicholas Vella, 44, died from injuries suffered in the crash, the police chief said.

“Our deepest sympathies to the family of Officer Vella,” said Huntington Beach Mayor Barbara Delgleize. “This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the danger and the risks that our police officers put themselves in on a daily basis to protect our community.”

Another officer, a 16-year veteran, was rescued and taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.

Authorities are uncertain why the helicopter crashed, and an investigation is underway as the police department inspects its other aircraft, Parra said.

Huntington Beach Police “and the law enforcement community have lost an officer that was truly dedicated to his job, that was doing what he loved doing, and this is a tragedy that we are investigating,” Parra said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will also investigate the crash, the FAA said in a statement.

Huntington Beach and Newport Beach are adjoining seaside communities in Orange County, California.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.