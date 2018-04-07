NEW YORK (AP) — Fire officials say a man has been killed in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro says a 50th-floor apartment at the midtown tower was “virtually entirely on fire” when firefighters arrived after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Smoke and debris. Fire dept throwing anti-flame powder. Seems controlled, though with semi-extensive damage to floor and at least three offices. #fire #trumptower pic.twitter.com/JdvXPOKmpF — Michael J Lukiman (@michael_lukiman) April 7, 2018

Fire officials say a man who was in the apartment was taken to a hospital and later died. Four firefighters suffered minor injuries.

President Donald Trump tweeted earlier that the fire was “Very confined (well built building).”

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian, and 3 non-life-threatening injuries to Firefighters, reported pic.twitter.com/c7qeOlDVcf — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

Trump’s business is based at Trump Tower and his residence is there, but he has spent little time in New York since taking office.

Nigro says no member of the Trump family was at the building on Saturday.

He says about 200 firefighters battled the blaze.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.