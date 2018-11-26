1 killed, 6 injured when car plows into NYC pedestrians

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a driver trying to parallel park on a New York City street lost control of his minivan and struck several pedestrians standing next to a fruit stand, killing one person and injuring six others.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. Monday in Manhattan’s Chinatown.

Police say the injured pedestrians were hospitalized, including one in critical condition.

Video shows a dark-colored minivan speeding down a street in reverse.

Police say the driver is in his 70s and remained at the scene. Police say he may have mistaken the gas pedal for the brakes.

A man who runs a parking lot across the street tells the New York Post “it sounded like a big boom.” He says he saw people under the vehicle and “a lot of blood.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.