1 killed, 11 others wounded in Minneapolis shooting, police say

(CNN) — Twelve people were shot, including one fatally, during an overnight melee in Minneapolis, police said.

The shooting took place early Sunday morning in the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue South, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

The 11 survivors suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. No arrests have been made, and the motive remains unclear.

Witnesses said Hennepin Avenue South was also the scene of looting and destruction when violence marred the protests against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, who was killed in the same city.

Some of the same businesses on the street, which had just finished repairing damage from last month, are now left with shattered windows from the shooting.

Multiple 911 callers said the shooting continued up the block, and people scattered, Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder told CNN affiliate WCCO.

At first, the gunfire sounded like fireworks, witness Erik Thompson told CNN. But it kept going.

“We started hearing whizzing by our ears, and it was the bullets coming towards us,” he said.

Thompson said he was standing near two police officers on patrol, who immediately drew their weapons and took up a tactical position behind a vehicle before proceeding to the location of the shooting.

Fred Hwang, the manager at a restaurant near where the shooting occurred, told CNN the gunfire started at 12:27 a.m. because a bartender was printing a receipt with that time stamp when gunshots were heard just outside the restaurant.

Hwang, who was outside the restaurant and saw the shooting, said at least two groups of people were firing weapons at each other.

After the gunfire stopped and victims were taken to the hospital, Hwang said he surveyed the scene and found ammunition shell casings that appear to be from three different types of weapons.

