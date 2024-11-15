MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WSVN) — A crazy crash in Michigan that involved a teen driving with a learner’s permit was caught on surveillance video.

The security footage captured the moment the young motorist plowed right through the front of Nori’s Restaurant in Macomb Township, at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officer-worn body camera video captured a major mess of damage done in the aftermath of the crash.

The restaurant’s owner says it will take months to make repairs, but they do plan to open back up.

One person was injured but is expected to be ok.

Deputies said the teen was practicing her driving with a permit and was accompanied by a parent.

Investigators said alcohol was not a factor.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.