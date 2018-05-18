1 injured, 1 killed at graduation ceremony in Georgia

A shooting at a Georgia high school ceremony injured one and killed another.

The shooting took place near Mt. Zion High School in Clayton County, just south of Atlanta, Friday night.

According to investigators, one person was killed on scene. Another was injured due to the shooting.

Officials said both victims in this case are female.

This was reportedly a graduation ceremony that was taking place across the street from the high school.

Crime scene tape could be seen on scene in what appears to be a parking lot.

