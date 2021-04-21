1 in custody, 1 transported after reports of an active shooter near Philadelphia

NEAR ALLENTOWN, PA. (WSVN) — One person is in police custody after reports of an active shooter just north of Philadelphia.

Police responded to a Wawa gas station at around 5 a.m., Wednesday.

A second area near a local daycare was blocked off by crime scene tape. This is where a person was believed to be taken into custody.

At least one other person was taken to the hospital.

Reports are that the coroner was also called to the scene.

