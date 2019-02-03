1 deputy killed, another wounded in 12-hour standoff in Ohio

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say one sheriff’s deputy has been shot and killed and another wounded during a 12-hour standoff at an apartment complex in Ohio, and a suspect was arrested.

Capt. Jeff Sellars of the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded about 7 p.m. Saturday to the Royal Oaks Apartments in Pierce Township, about 20 miles east of Cincinnati, following a 911 call from a man who said people were refusing to leave his home. The man said there were weapons in the home.

Sellars said two deputies were struck by bullets during the standoff. The wounded deputy is hospitalized in stable condition.

Neither the deputies nor the suspect has been identified.

Sellers said the suspect was taken into custody about 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

