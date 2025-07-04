(WSVN) - An explosion caused by fireworks sparked a fire at several homes in California.

More than 130 firefighters responded to contain the flames. They say several homes were ignited by active fireworks inside a garage in a neighborhood in Simi Valley just before 10:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Several animals and one woman were injured.

This follows a huge explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Northern California’s Yolo County that sent first responders running to the scene Tuesday.

The explosion caused spot fires, prompting several residential evacuations.

The cause remains unknown and is under investigation.

Seven people are still unaccounted for.

