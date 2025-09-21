NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A gunman opened fire in a New Hampshire country club Saturday, killing one person and wounding “several other” people, authorities said.

Attorney General John Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke said the person who died at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua was an adult male.

Authorities said the suspect, who was detained at the scene, was also an adult male, and earlier reports of two shooters were mistaken. Police said there was no further danger to the public.

Information on the wounded victims’ conditions was not immediately available.

Aerial video from WMUR-TV showed multiple emergency responders heading to the scene.

U.S. Rep. Maggie Goodlander said in a statement that she was “closely monitoring the tragic reports of a shooting tonight at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua” and that her heart was with the victims, their families and the entire community.

Nashua is about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northwest of Boston, just across the Massachusetts border.

