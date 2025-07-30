A small aircraft that departed from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines crashed while approaching Howard Hamilton International Airport in Turks and Caicos, killing one of the two people on board, officials confirmed.

The Cessna 210, bearing tail number N1110S, departed from North Perry Airport on Tuesday and crashed while on approach to land in Providenciales, according to the Turks and Caicos Islands Airports Authority.

Emergency crews, including airside fire and rescue, medical personnel, and law enforcement, responded immediately to the scene.

A rescue boat was also deployed as part of the coordinated emergency response.

Both occupants were attended to by emergency medical teams, and authorities confirmed that one person died as a result of the crash.

The airport was temporarily closed at 3:14 p.m. to facilitate emergency operations and reopened just over two hours later at 5:19 p.m.

The National Security Council, along with the Civil Aviation Authority and other agencies, has launched a full investigation into the cause of the incident.

“Our thoughts remain with the individuals involved in today’s crash and their loved ones,” said Arlington Musgrove, the minister responsible for the TCIAA.

Further information, including the identities of those on board, has not yet been released.

