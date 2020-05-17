1 dead after Canadian Snowbirds aircraft crashes into home in British Columbia

(CNN) — At least one person was killed and another seriously injured Sunday when a Canadian Forces Snowbirds aircraft crashed in Kamloops, British Columbia, according to the Royal Canadian Air Force.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that one member of the CF Snowbirds team has died and one has sustained serious injuries,” the RCAF said on Twitter, adding that more information would be available shortly.

Authorities first received reports around 11:42 a.m. (2:42 p.m. ET) that a Snowbird plane had crashed into a residence on Glenview Avenue in Kamloops, about 150 miles northeast of Vancouver, according to a statement Sunday afternoon from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The Snowbirds perform air shows for the Canadian public, similar to the US Navy’s Blue Angels.

The team — comprising members of the Canadian Armed Forces and National Defence Public Service Employees — kicked off a cross-country tour May 2 to honor “Canadians doing their part to fight the spread of Covid-19,” according to a statement on its website.

The RCMP and other safety and regulatory authorities are investigating what might have caused the crash.

Anyone who might have filmed the incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP.

“My thoughts are with the brave members of the (Royal Canadian Air Force),” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter.

