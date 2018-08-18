1 dead, 6 injured after building collapse in Nigeria capital

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — An emergency response chief says one person is dead and six are injured after Friday’s collapse of a four-story building in Nigeria’s capital.

Mustapha Maihaja with the National Emergency Management Agency says one of the injured is in critical condition after the shopping complex that was under construction collapsed in Abuja.

The spokesman for the agency says rescue efforts have ended. Many people were rescued by bystanders.

Building collapses are not uncommon in Nigeria, a West African powerhouse where corruption is rampant and infrastructure is often poor.

