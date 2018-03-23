1 dead, 1 seriously wounded in French siege

PARIS (AP) — A police union official says a suspect has shot dead one person and seriously wounded another inside a supermarket in the southern French town of Trebes.

Yves Lefebvre, secretary general of the SGP Police-FO union, says the suspect earlier fired six shots at police officers who were on their way back from jogging near the city of Carcassonne Friday morning. One police officer was injured in the shoulder but is not in life-threatening condition, Lefebvre said.

The police officers, based in the southern city of Marseille, were on a temporary mission in Carcassonne, he said.

