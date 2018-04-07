NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say one person has been critically injured in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro says the fire broke out after 5:30 p.m. Saturday in an apartment on the 50th floor of the midtown skyscraper.

Smoke and debris. Fire dept throwing anti-flame powder. Seems controlled, though with semi-extensive damage to floor and at least three offices. #fire #trumptower pic.twitter.com/JdvXPOKmpF — Michael J Lukiman (@michael_lukiman) April 7, 2018

Nigro says the person who lived in the apartment is hospitalized in critical condition.

He says four firefighters suffered less serious injuries.

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian, and 3 non-life-threatening injuries to Firefighters, reported pic.twitter.com/c7qeOlDVcf — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

President Donald Trump tweeted that the fire was out and said it was “Very confined (well built building).”

Trump’s business is based at Trump Tower and his residence is there, but he has spent little time in New York since taking office.

Nigro says no member of the Trump family was at the building on Saturday.

