(CNN) — A child has died as a result of flash flooding in northern Alabama, officials said Thursday, as heavy rain rose water levels in low-lying areas across the region.

The child died in the town of Arab, about 60 miles north of Birmingham, the Marshall County Coroner’s Office said.

Rescues were required Wednesday night in Birmingham as torrential rains sparked a flash flood emergency.

“We’ve had numerous water rescues, people trapped in cars and rescued by fire departments and police departments, and we’ve had damage reports of trees on houses and trees on roadways, and it’s really across the entire Birmingham metro area,” Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Coker told CNN by phone.

The area received between 4 and 7 inches of rain within a few hours, according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

The October average for Birmingham is 3.34 inches, meaning portions of the area received up to double the rainfall they normally receive in an entire month.

The Riverchase Galleria area in Birmingham, as well as Highway 119 and 31 in Pelham to the south, were included in the areas where rescues occurred and cars have been flooded, the weather service said.

The flash flood emergency remained in effect until 5 a.m. for areas from Birmingham to Pelham, the local NWS said in a tweet, as runoff led to continued significant flooding despite rainfall stopping hours earlier.

Coker told CNN the impact of the flooding will be felt over the next several days.

“Crews will be out tomorrow checking damage and checking infrastructure, which is everything from roadways to pipelines to powerlines,” he said.

A big concern is the condition of the roadways, Coker said, as they want to ensure there aren’t any washed-out areas that could cause traffic problems.

