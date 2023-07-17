(WSVN) - Taxpayers across the country are urged to act quickly as the deadline for claiming their 2019 tax refunds closes Monday. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) revealed that there is a staggering amount of almost $1.5 billion unclaimed.

According to the IRS, individuals who are owed a refund face no penalties for filing their taxes late.

However, failing to file their claims in a timely manner will result in the IRS retaining the unclaimed funds.

The IRS has made it convenient for taxpayers to access the necessary forms for claiming their tax refunds.

These forms can be easily found on the official IRS website.

